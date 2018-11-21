In 8 yrs, UP to have 222 new CNG stations

Uttar Pradesh will soon witness a change in the gas distribution network in cities. Piped natural gas (PNG) supply would reach 7.84 lakh homes in 22 districts of the state while 222 new CNG stations would come up in the next eight years.

LOOKING AHEAD 46 CNG stations would be constructed in Aligarh and Hathras districts in the next eight years.

24 CNG stations would come up in Allahabad, Kaushambi and Bhadohi.

20 CNG stations would come up in Amethi, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli and Bulandshahr.

27 CNG stations to come up in Auraiyya, Kanpur Dehat and Etawah

04 each in Ayodhya and Sultanpur

36 in Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushi Nagar

36 in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli

27 in Moradabad

02 in Unnao

AK Ganjoo, executive director, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), UP, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay the foundation stone for city gas distribution projects in 65 geographical areas across the country.

“The projects have an investment potential of Rs 2,700 crore in the next five years and are expected to generate 24,000 direct jobs in the state,” he said.

In nine geographical regions of 22 districts in UP, the PM would be inaugurating these projects on November 22 from Vigyan Bhavan (Delhi) through teleconferencing.

A network of pipelines for supply of gas to domestic, industrial and commercial premises would be laid down under the city gas distribution project.

As many as 222 new CNG stations would come up in UP in the next eight years, while piped natural gas supply would be ensured in 7.84 lakh homes across 22 districts of the state.

PNG supply would be laid down in 13,190 km area of these districts.

On the same date, the prime minister will also launch the 10th bidding round of CGD. Under this, 12 geographical regions in 26 districts of UP would be covered, said AK Ganjoo.

Lucknow will have 12 more CNG stations next year. This would perhaps solve the problem of long queues at fuel stations, said Ganjoo while addressing media at the head office of IOC in Vibhuti Khand on Tuesday.

Besides having 12 more CNG stations the Green Gas will also give 50,000 PNG connections next year. This will be a big step in promoting gas distribution network in the city with a minimal cost.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 15:15 IST