In Feb, Rahul Gandhi to address 10 meetings in UP

With indications that the Congress may not be part of the SP-BSP alliance in UP, the party is preparing to contest all the 80 constituencies on its own and party chief Rahul Gandhi is slated to undertake a vigorous campaign in the state.

Gandhi is slated to address 10 public meetings in UP in February and may make more frequent visits to the state in the run-up to the polls in a bid to boost the party’s prospects.

“He (Gandhi) will address 10 public meetings in the state in February,” party leader PL Punia told IANS.He said Gandhi would be in the state “every third day” next month. Punia said the Congress was open to be part of an alliance with the SP and the BSP to defeat the BJP but “we are fighting on our own in any case”. In 2009, the Congress had won 22 Lok Sabha seats in UP but has been on the decline since then.

In an interview earlier this week, Gandhi had said that his party will be a strong force in Uttar Pradesh. “The Congress idea is very powerful for Uttar Pradesh. So, we are very confident of our ability in Uttar Pradesh and we will surprise people... I just want to say again that (to) underestimate the Congress in UP is a mistake,” he had said.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 15:40 IST