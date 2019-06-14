Just 6, this ace drummer has 7 world records to his credit

It takes a life to make or break a record. Not for Devaagyh Dixit. Just 6, this wonder kid from Lucknow is credited with making not one but seven world records — all in a day.

A drummer by birth, as his mother, Rashi Dixit, describes him, Devaagyh Dixit is Asia’s only boy to have made seven world records in playing drums.

“On March 15, he made the records in categories like most drum beats in a minute, most drum kicks in a minute, maximum paradiddles in a minute, maximum drum rolls in a minute, most drum beats in a second, most drum kicks in a second and fastest 10, 000 beats performer,” said Rashi.

While all of his records now find place in ‘The Golden Book of World Records’, in music circles, Devaagyh is known as India’s youngest drummer.

“He has performed more than 160 live drum solo shows in India and is also India’s youngest percussionist,” claims his mother.

Devaagyh has been giving performances at both state and national level events, including at 2019 Kumbh Mela, Election Commission’s Voting Carnival and Iskcon Auditorium, Delhi.

Besides drum, Devaagyh also plays musical instruments such as synthesiser, guitar, dambuka, tabla and cajon. He is also learning beat-boxing (playing the music/bests of drum from his mouth).

And as if this was not enough, Devaagyh holds seven national memory records with India Book Of Records.

“Ever since he was 1.5 years old, Devaagyh showed keen interest towards music especially drum.

While he started playing drum at 2, what was unique is his flair for learning and his amazing learning skills.

“I felt that his talent is God’s gifted and hence started coaching him at a tender age of 2 years,” said the mother.

On educational front, he is also taking the grade-1 examination in drum from London’s Music School.

“Equally excited towards social responsibilities, Devaagyh has done interactive music workshop for the underprivileged children with an aim to empower them,” claimed Rashi.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 02:50 IST