e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Kanpur firing: Crackdown on criminals ordered a month ago

Kanpur firing: Crackdown on criminals ordered a month ago

In a circular issued on June 4, the state police chief directed police of all the districts, as well as the commissioners of police of Lucknow and Noida, to crack down on criminal elements to check recurrence of such incidents.

lucknow Updated: Jul 04, 2020 08:43 IST
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
HC Awasthi said criminal gangs attacked police teams to escape from the spot or to get criminals released from police custody.
HC Awasthi said criminal gangs attacked police teams to escape from the spot or to get criminals released from police custody.(ANI)
         

A month ago, director general of police HC Awasthi expressed concern over attacks by criminals on police personnel.

In a circular issued on June 4, the state police chief directed police of all the districts, as well as the commissioners of police of Lucknow and Noida, to crack down on criminal elements to check recurrence of such incidents.

The increasing attacks on the police put a question mark on the leadership of superintendents of police and other senior officers posted in police ranges and zones, he said.

Awasthi said criminal gangs attacked police teams to escape from the spot or to get criminals released from police custody.

In many cases, it was observed that a delay in cases of murder, kidnapping, rape or biased action by policemen provoked criminal elements to target police personnel. Lack of strict action boosted the morale of criminals, he said.

Police officers should coordinate with influential local people and people’s representatives, Awasthi said. Attacks on police personnel not only made an adverse impact on their morale but also on their image, he noted.

Police officers should move with adequate force o take on the gangsters, he said.

tags
top news
Faces of terror: Why India banned 9 Khalistan-linked terrorists in 5 countries
Faces of terror: Why India banned 9 Khalistan-linked terrorists in 5 countries
NSA Doval coordinated PM Modi’s surprise Nimu visit
NSA Doval coordinated PM Modi’s surprise Nimu visit
Hackers post NHAI data online, say there’s more
Hackers post NHAI data online, say there’s more
Indo-China stand-off: Global support for India grows
Indo-China stand-off: Global support for India grows
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu becomes 2nd state to cross 100,000-mark
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu becomes 2nd state to cross 100,000-mark
WHO says first alerted to coronavirus by its office, not China
WHO says first alerted to coronavirus by its office, not China
`Huge bummer’: US will test Americans’ discipline
`Huge bummer’: US will test Americans’ discipline
From Hamilton to Captain America, here are three films to watch on July 4
From Hamilton to Captain America, here are three films to watch on July 4
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In