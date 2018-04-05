Kaushambi has immense tourism potential: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Kaushambi had immense tourism potential and was the only district that figured in both the Ramayana and the Buddhist circuits.

Laying the foundation stone of development works around Rs 300 crore besides announcing other projects, the CM said no development work was carried out in Kaushambi by the previous governments.

The CM announced that two-lane and four-lane roads would be laid to connect the district to other places. He also announced construction of a trauma centre, a pontoon bridge on the Yamuna, a circuit house and a guest house in the district.

“Kaushambi has immense potential for tourism but remained neglected due to the apathy of previous governments. It will be the only district to figure in Ramayana as well as Buddhist circuits,” Yogi said.

“The government is planning to provide employment to four lakh unemployed people without any discrimination. In the last one year, the BJP government has given 8.85 lakh houses and free electricity connection to 32 lakh people belonging to economically weaker sections,” he said.

After his arrival at Kaushambi, the CM visited the Ashokan Pillar and inspected Ghoshitaram Vihara.

Yogi inaugurated a vaccination campaign besides School Chalo Abhiyan.

He visited Jain temples in the district and held a meeting to review development works. At around 5 pm, the CM inaugurated Kaushambi Mahotsav in Manjhanpur.

Cabinet ministers who accompanied the CM included Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ and Kaushambi MP Vinod Sonker. The CM also released a souvenir on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the police had to chase away villagers who tried to break the barricading at the venue of the CM’s programme. The irate residents allegedly attacked a few media persons.