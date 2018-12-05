Letter threatens to blow up Varanasi’s Sankat Mochan temple

A handwritten letter threatening to blow up the Sankat Mochan temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi was received by its chief priest, police said on Wednesday.

The chief priest, Professor Vishwambhar Nath Mishra, said the letter was dropped at his house late on Monday night. He said the sender even mentioned his address as Siwan in Bihar.

“Pehle bhi jo visfot mandir me huye the wo humne kiye the, aur aagey bhi karenge (We triggered the blasts which occurred in the temple earlier (in 2006) and will set off more in future too),” Mishra said, quoting from the letter.

He said the letter had two names that of Jamadar Miyan and Ashok Yadav.

Mishra filed a complaint at Lanka police station and handed over the letter to officials. He also called on the senior superintendent of police Sureshrao Anand Kulkarni and informed him about the matter late on Tuesday.

Kulkarni then called a meeting of senior officials of the crime branch and instructed them to probe the matter. “A probe has been ordered into the matter. The crime branch has started the probe to find who sent the letter,” he said.

Security has also been tightened in the city and police have been asked to keep a strict vigil around the temple in view of the threat. Police said it might be just a mischief by someone to frame the two people named in the letter but that a probe is being carried out keeping all points in view.

The temple dedicated to Hindu god Hanuman was the target of a terror attack in 2006.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 18:11 IST