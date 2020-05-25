e-paper
Lockdown 4.0: State bus services in Uttar Pradesh to start at short notice

Reacting to reports that the state roadways buses would be restarting normal operations from June 1, the managing director of UPSRTC, Rajshekhar said the final decision will depend on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the ongoing lockdown.

lucknow Updated: May 25, 2020 15:08 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Lucknow
Rajshekhar, the managing director of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation also mentioned that final date, time and modalities of operation completely depend on the decision about the lockdown and its lifting.
The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is preparing to restart operations at a short notice but the date of resuming the services is yet to be decided, a senior official said on Monday. Reacting to reports that the state roadways buses would be restarting normal operations from June 1, the managing director of UPSRTC, Rajshekhar said the final decision will depend on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the ongoing lockdown.

“It has come to the notice of UPSRTC headquarters that many websites and social media sites have posted some information about the operations of buses from June 1,” Rajshekhar told reporters. “The start of operations and modalities will depend on the directions of the MHA and state government regarding the lockdown and its opening after May 31,” he added.

“We are preparing ourselves so that we can start operations at a short notice. The final date, time and modalities of operation completely depend on the decision about the lockdown and its lifting,” he said further.

