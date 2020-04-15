Locked in land dispute, BJP leader shot dead in Bareilly

lucknow

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:40 IST

BJP leader Yunus Ahmad Dumpy was shot dead late on Tuesday night outside his house in Bareilly district by four assailants. The leader was sprayed with bullets and died on the spot.

The assailants made an easy escape.

The deceased was the vice president of the BJP minority cell in Bareilly.

According to family members, Dumpy was locked in a land dispute with Sirajuddin, Isamuddin and Asif. A case had been registered against them at the Baradari police station two years ago.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey reached the spot soon after getting information. All entry and exit points of the district have been sealed. The police also started raiding the possible locations of the culprits.

The body has been sent for postmortem and the SSP said that the accused would be arrested soon.

“These three came with one more person and sprayed Dumpy with bullets. Before anyone could realize, the four fled away. They made sure that Dumpy was dead before they left,” said a family member.