Lucknow / LPG price hike cruel, says Mayawati

LPG price hike cruel, says Mayawati

lucknow Updated: Feb 12, 2020 16:14 IST
BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday targeted the BJP government over steep hike in prices of cooking gas.

Describing it as a cruel decision, Mayawati tweeted, “The nearly Rs 150 hike in prices of non-subsidised cooking gas is a cruel decision and bound to make life difficult for the poor, labourers and others.”

“It would be better if the government did welfare for the poor and the Centre worked in accordance with the spirit of the constitution,” Mayawati added.

Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by a steep Rs 144.5 per cylinder due to spurt in benchmark global rates of the fuel. But to insulate domestic users, the government almost doubled the subsidy it provides on the fuel to keep per cylinder outgo almost unchanged, reported PTI.

However, Mayawati said the decision would hit the people hard as they are already reeling under the impact of severe inflation.

LPG price was increased to Rs 858.50 per 14.2 kg cylinder from Rs 714 previously, making it the steepest hike in rates since January 2014 when prices had gone up by Rs 220 per cylinder to Rs 1,241.

