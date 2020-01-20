LU asks students to upload edu records on DigiLocker by Jan-end

lucknow

The Lucknow University has asked students to create DigiLocker login IDs by the end of January and upload their educational records on it.

DigiLocker is an online service provided by the union ministry of electronics and information technology to help people save their records / documents digitally.

Vice-chancellor Alok Kumar Rai has directed the staff of the varsity’s computer centre to assist the students and has also appointed a professor to coordinate the process.

“Students must have their Aadhar number and an active mobile phone number, which should be registered with their Aadhar card, to create the DigiLocker login ID,” said Anil Mishra, director, university data resource centre.

“The login ID can be created by downloading the (DigiLocker) app on one’s mobile phone. Students can also create the login ID by using a computer. They can then upload their documents -- either directly from the examining body website or by scanning the documents and uploading them,” said Mishra.

According to the university administration, the move will not only help students have a digital vault but will also cut down the use of paper.