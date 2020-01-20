e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Lucknow / LU asks students to upload edu records on DigiLocker by Jan-end

LU asks students to upload edu records on DigiLocker by Jan-end

lucknow Updated: Jan 20, 2020 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Lucknow University has asked students to create DigiLocker login IDs by the end of January and upload their educational records on it.

DigiLocker is an online service provided by the union ministry of electronics and information technology to help people save their records / documents digitally.

Vice-chancellor Alok Kumar Rai has directed the staff of the varsity’s computer centre to assist the students and has also appointed a professor to coordinate the process.

“Students must have their Aadhar number and an active mobile phone number, which should be registered with their Aadhar card, to create the DigiLocker login ID,” said Anil Mishra, director, university data resource centre.

“The login ID can be created by downloading the (DigiLocker) app on one’s mobile phone. Students can also create the login ID by using a computer. They can then upload their documents -- either directly from the examining body website or by scanning the documents and uploading them,” said Mishra.

According to the university administration, the move will not only help students have a digital vault but will also cut down the use of paper.

top news
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
China confirms first human-to-human transmission of deadly virus; 3 dead
China confirms first human-to-human transmission of deadly virus; 3 dead
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Paswan defends CAA, NPR but feels protesters have a right to express themselves
Paswan defends CAA, NPR but feels protesters have a right to express themselves
‘Will stick to stand on CAA’, say Akalis after BJP dumps them for Delhi polls
‘Will stick to stand on CAA’, say Akalis after BJP dumps them for Delhi polls
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News