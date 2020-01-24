LU moots CAA as topic for political science students

lucknow

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 15:35 IST

The political science department of the Lucknow University has proposed to introduce a topic on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in one of its paper on contemporary issues in Indian politics.

“Since it is the most debatable topic of the country today teachers of the department are of the view that CAA must be incorporated as a topic and not as a subject or paper in the curriculum,” said Shashi Shukla, head, political science department, LU.

Denying reports of introducing CAA as a subject, she said, “There is a lot of debate taking place all around on CAA and much has been written about in the press, we felt there is a need for our students to be informed about it in an objective manner and hence we have proposed to introduce CAA as a topic.”

“This is just a proposal that will come up for discussion at the board of studies. If the faculty board gives its consent, it will be tabled at the academic council meeting for their approval. Only after all these bodies give their go ahead, we will incorporate CAA as a topic in one of the papers,” Shukla clarified.

A lot will depend on whether various academic bodies approve the idea or not, she said.

The political science department has also made up its mind to hold their annual debate on CAA on February 15. The debate will be a healthy academic discussion among students, she said.

“A lot many people are debating on the subject. Our students should also understand various aspects of the CAA. Hence it was resolved to have a debate on the issue next month. Students from the university and affiliated degree colleges will be encouraged to take part in the event,” she said.

This is not the first time that the University of Lucknow went ahead to educate students on Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s policy.

In 2017, Lucknow University (LU) became the first state university in the state to start a six-month certificate course on Goods and Services Tax (GST) from academic session 2017-18. The faculty of commerce was asked to initiate the certificate course.

The decision to start the GST course was taken at the vice chancellor’s conference. It was decided to include GST in the commerce and management curriculum to create a workforce of GST-trained professionals.