Lucknow: Girl student of Shakuntala varsity ends life in hostel room

A 20-year-old girl student of Dr Shakuntala Mishra University ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her hostel room, on the university campus, in Lucknow’s Para area.

lucknow Updated: Apr 20, 2018 11:25 IST
HT Correspondent
A 20-year-old girl student of Dr Shakuntala Mishra University ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her hostel room, on the university campus, in Lucknow’s Para area on Thursday evening, police said.

They said the reason behind the girl taking the extreme step was not know.

After coming to know about the girl’s death, hundreds of students of the varsity gathered outside the administrative office and alleged foul play in the death.

The girl named Parul hailed from Deoria and was pursuing B Ed part I from the university.

Police said the body had been sent for post-mortem examination, adding that the girl’s family had been informed.

Further investigations are on, they said.

