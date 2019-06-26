Lucknow’s Smart City command and control centre to begin functioning this month

The command and control centre of various Smart City projects is ready and expected to start functioning this month. This was shared by the municipal commissioner and officials of the Smart City Mission at a press conference called here to share details of the work completed during the past four years.

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said that out of the 52 jobs selected under the Smart City Mission in Qaiserbagh area -- totalling a cost of Rs 2,053 crore -- 11 had been completed.

The completed jobs are open gym in Jhandi Park, WiFi in six parks of the city, municipal solid waste project in Shivri, solar rooftop PV systemat LMC office, LED lighting in city, pan city smart surveillance, integrated corridor for city bus services, maintenance of Lal Baradari, unified smart mobility card, having20 portable waste compactors and ensuring capacitybuilding in LMC.

“Soon, work for setting up a 1.5 MW solar power plant at Bharwara will begin. The work of laying the sewer line at Alambagh will also start soon. So will the work on the potable water pipeline in Janakipuram,” said Tripathi.

When asked about the jobs completed by Jal Nigam under AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) and Smart City Mission, GM Gomti Pollution Control,Jal Nigam, SK Gupta, said, “Tenders for the work of laying sewer lines in various parts of the city have been issued and work will start soon.”

Meanwhile, the municipal commissioner asserted that most of the work under Smart City and AMRUT would be visible within six months.

Officials also said that piped natural gas (PNG) supply would be ensured in Qaiserbagh, and sensors would be installed in sewer lines to ensure proper cleaning before the lines got choked and drains started overflowing. In addition, there were plans for a number of ‘smart parkings’ to come up at Qaiserbagh, Chowk and other areas. “Solid waste management will be improved and heritage will be maintained and beautified,” said Tripathi.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 12:29 IST