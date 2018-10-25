Lucknow: To serve God, he feeds over 500 hungry mouths daily

Fourteen years ago, Vishal Singh, 38 , having slept on an empty stomach for two days, made a firm resolve that if ever his luck turned around, he would do something for those who go hungry.

Luck did favour him, with the result that today he feeds over 500 poor people daily.

The big banyan tree on the Balrampur Hospital campus turns into a food court between 1 pm to 3.30 pm everyday and attendants of poor patients come to have a hot meal, courtesy Vishal, who is focusing on the plight of attendants of poor patients and doing his best to feed as many hungry mouths as possible. Notably, hospitals provide meals to indoor patients but their attendants are left to fend for themselves and many of them cannot even afford street food.

With bhajans resonating in the background and courteous staff catering to people, Vishal Singh, clad in a T-shirt and jeans, himself humbly serves food.

“I don’t want to remember that period when my father was admitted to a hospital in Gurgaon and every day the medical authorities asked for an over ₹50,000 deposit to continue his treatment, leaving us down to our last penny. Hungry in the night, when I searched for food I realised there were many others who were in the same situation,” said Vishal, adding: “It was then that I promised God I would do something if I became capable.”

Vishal has been serving food to the needy for about 11 years now. Apart from Balrampur hospital, he runs a similar free kitchen at King George’s Medical University and is about to start one at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital too.

“I wish to set up a master kitchen to serve food to all needy attendants in all hospitals across the state capital. The dream, though big, is achievable and I plan to make it happen with help from the community,” he said.

The food hall in KGMU is named Prasadam and the one at Balrampur is called Manavta Ka Mandir (temple of humanity).

“The food is not only good but the humble behaviour of the staff is something that you do not get even after paying at a hotel, said a patient’s attendant in Balrampur Hospital.

HOW THE KITCHEN RUNS

The raw material is collected from people’s contributions. The Vijay Shree Foundation set up by Vishal does not take monetary contribution but insist on raw material for cooking. He said money was accepted only in special circumstances “but we prefer contribution in the form of raw material . I see God in the people who come to eat in our kitchen and I believe serving food to people is like serving God,” he said .

HOW THE BENEFICIARIES ARE SELECTED

Vijay Shree Foundation only cooks and serves food while selection of the beneficiaries is done by the hospital. Every day, 250 food coupons are issued to the hospital and the medical staff distributes them to those attendants who need them. People come in queues and submit coupons to get food. At KGMU, over 4 lakh people have used these coupons till now.

CLEANING UTENSILS

The utensils are cleaned with not just soap and water but also potassium permanganate. First the utensils are cleaned with soap and water, then dipped in potassium permanganate and then rinsed in clean water once more to ensure no one gets a dirty plate or glass.

THE NEXT DREAM

Vishal said his promise with God to do something for the poor had just started and the next step was a central kitchen to cook for attendants all over the city hospitals.

HIS JOURNEY

Vishal had nothing when he came back to Lucknow, except the will to do something. He first ran a tea stall to earn a living and then also dabbled in construction business . The next was an electrode unit in Sitapur. “The unit thrived and I started earning well. But all this was not easy,” he said.

Vishal had to undergo treatment for depression for about 8 months. “This happened as I became unduly worried about managing raw material such as flour and rice. This was because my finances were exhausted and whatever I got from selling houses was also spent. Then I realized it was not me but God running the show and I surrendered the keys of the kitchen before him,” he said, adding: “Since then, things improved and I expanded to this level that I now wish to take forward.”

HOW CAN YOU JOIN/CONTRIBUTE

Vishal said anyone willing to serve the poor attendants could join by contributing raw material . Instead of money, raw material can be contributed and the staff can help get it for those willing to contribute. “On occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries or any day you may wish, you can contribute and can also come to our centre and serve those coming to eat. Serve God yourself,” he said .

