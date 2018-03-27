Lucknow: Traffic jams hampering movement of fire tenders

Traffic jams in the city are proving to be a nightmare for fire tenders reaching the spot to douse the flames.

“The Hazratganj fire station received information about a fire in hutments at Indira Nagar on Monday. It took fire tender from Hazratganj fire station six to seven minutes to reach Munshipulia. But from there, it took 20 minutes for the vehicle to reach the spot due to traffic jam,” said AB Pandey, chief fire officer.

Two fire tenders were also rushed from the Indira Nagar fire station to control the situation. But both of them got stuck in traffic jam because of route diversion due to the ongoing Metro work at Munshipulia, said officials.

With the help of locals and security guards of LMRC the traffic jam was cleared for fire tenders to move ahead.

Recently, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court had suggested creating a green corridor for movement of fire tenders in the city.

However, in the present traffic scenario it is not possible to create a green corridor for movement of fire tenders. In around 25% of the city, Metro project is being executed, for which roads have been blocked, restricting movement of fire tenders.

40 HUTMENTS GUTTED

Around 40 hutments were gutted by a fire at Parmeshwar Enclave in Indira Nagar on Monday afternoon. It took more than two hours for six fire tenders to douse the blaze.

According to cops, there are around 250 hutments on a vacant plot in front of Indira Nagar police station. All of a sudden fire broke out in one of the huts. At that time, most of the dwellers (daily wagers) had gone out to work.

Cops from Indira Nagar police station rushed to douse the fire.

Meanwhile, six fire tenders also reached the spot from Hazratganj, Indira Nagar, Gomti Nagar, Alambagh and Chowk fire stations. Goods worth several lakhs were destroyed in the fire.

According to cops, no exact reason for outbreak of fire could be ascertained. Timely action by fire tenders prevented the fire from spreading further.