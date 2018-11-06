Today in New Delhi, India
Man beaten to death by son in UP’s Bijnor

Yashpal had an altercation with his son, Rahul (37), on Monday after the latter tried to stop him from consuming alcohol

lucknow Updated: Nov 06, 2018 17:30 IST
Press Trust of India
A 60-year-old man was killed by his son in Seohara village in UP’s Bijnor (HT File Photo)

A 60-year-old man was killed allegedly by his son in Seohara village here following an argument over the former’s drinking habits, police said Tuesday.

Deceased Yashpal had an altercation with his son, Rahul (37), on Monday after the latter tried to stop him from consuming alcohol, they said, adding that as the argument got heated, the son hit with a spade.

Yashpal was killed on the spot, officials said. The accused fled from the scene after the incident and the matter is being investigated, they added.

