Maya showcases her private residence

Eight years after she purchased the sprawling 71,000 square feet property at 9 Mall Avenue in Lucknow, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday revealed that this house, as well as her Delhi residence, had been purchased out of funds donated to her by supporters, who were peeved about her hounding by the BJP.

Mayawati had purchased 9 Mall Avenue, a prime address located alongside bungalows of ministers, on November 3, 2010, three years after coming to power in the state for the fourth time in 2007. The new property is twice the size of her previous 13 A Mall Avenue residence, an official one, situated nearby which she was forced to vacate due to a Supreme Court order asking all former chief ministers to vacate bungalows they held in their capacity as ex-CMs.

After failing to convince the government that she be allowed to retain 13 A Mall Avenue since it was converted into a memorial to Kanshiram, her mentor and BSP founder, Mayawati had shifted to 9 Mall Avenue earlier this year, but had mostly stayed in Delhi since.

On Sunday, she invited the media to her new property and straightaway taunted the BJP.

“They hounded me during my tenure when I shared power in UP with the BJP. That was the time when the BJP government ruled the Centre too. They even implicated me in the Taj corridor case and set the CBI after me. This hurt my supporters, who sent donations to me from across the country. It is through this donation that I purchased properties in Lucknow and Delhi for the Bahujan cause,” she said on Sunday.

“Along with my supporters, I wish to thank the BJP, of course, for these prime properties for which my supporters across the country contributed,” she said. Carved in sandstone, the new property with a massive dome is twice the size of her previous 13 A Mall Avenue residence situated nearby.

“I invited you over lunch to my residence today. But this is a good time to tell you that the property became possible only because of the BJP,” she said.

The BJP didn’t take kindly to Mayawati’s accusations. UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey accused her of not treating her mentor Kanshiram well.

“The world knows what she did with Kanshiram whose family doesn’t talk to her even today,” Pandey said.

UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “I would like to remind Mayawatiji that she was given repeated opportunities both by BJP and the people. However, it was only Prime Minister Narendra Modi who understood the plight of the dalits and the poor and eased their life by providing them free gas connections, power, bank accounts and health insurance.”

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 14:09 IST