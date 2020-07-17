e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Mayawati asks UP govt to pay special attention to cleanliness in Covid centres

Mayawati asks UP govt to pay special attention to cleanliness in Covid centres

“The government needs to pay serious attention that most of the Covid centres set up in UP to check coronavirus do not become new centres of diseases because of lack of cleanliness and proper maintenance,” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

lucknow Updated: Jul 17, 2020 13:19 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India
BSP Supremo Mayawati also expressed concern over the plight of migrant labourers who have returned to their home towns after the country-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.
BSP Supremo Mayawati also expressed concern over the plight of migrant labourers who have returned to their home towns after the country-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.(ANI file photo)
         

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday claimed that there was lack of sanitation in Covid facilities set up in the state and expressed fears that they could emerge as new centres of the spread of the infection.

She also expressed concern over the plight of migrant labourers who have returned to their home towns after the country-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The government needs to pay serious attention that most of the Covid centres set up in UP to check coronavirus do not become new centres of diseases because of lack of cleanliness and proper maintenance,” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, the BSP chief said, “The economic condition of lakhs of migrant labourers, who had returned to their homes in UP because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, continues to be very bad and now they are forced to wander for their livelihood. This is a matter of grave concern.”

tags
top news
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
June saw India make its first trade surplus in 18 years. But this isn’t good news
June saw India make its first trade surplus in 18 years. But this isn’t good news
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
Cong suspends 2 MLAs of Sachin Pilot’s camp over leaked audio tapes
Cong suspends 2 MLAs of Sachin Pilot’s camp over leaked audio tapes
LIVE: Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally nearing 1,400-mark
LIVE: Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally nearing 1,400-mark
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Watch: Army’s T-90 tanks carry out exercise during Rajnath Singh’s Leh visit
Watch: Army’s T-90 tanks carry out exercise during Rajnath Singh’s Leh visit
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In