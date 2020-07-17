Mayawati asks UP govt to pay special attention to cleanliness in Covid centres

lucknow

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 13:19 IST

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday claimed that there was lack of sanitation in Covid facilities set up in the state and expressed fears that they could emerge as new centres of the spread of the infection.

She also expressed concern over the plight of migrant labourers who have returned to their home towns after the country-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The government needs to pay serious attention that most of the Covid centres set up in UP to check coronavirus do not become new centres of diseases because of lack of cleanliness and proper maintenance,” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, the BSP chief said, “The economic condition of lakhs of migrant labourers, who had returned to their homes in UP because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, continues to be very bad and now they are forced to wander for their livelihood. This is a matter of grave concern.”