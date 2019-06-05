Modi kurtas, Alia shararas selling like hot cakes in Lucknow

Eid is known for bringing forth gastronomic delights, but this time it has also brought out the best of fashion for the festival.

With the Modi magic mesmerizing the Muslims, too, Modi jackets and kurtas (half sleeves) are selling like hot cakes in the city markets. Also sharing the spotlight were the ‘sharara’ of Alia Bhat, which she wore in the movie ‘Kalank’, and bangles that were sported by Sara Ali Khan in the movie Simba.

Suresh Chablani, proprietor of a Chikan shop in Nazirabad said, “The youths want to experiment with their looks. They just don’t want traditional kurta-payjama anymore for Eid. Most of the youths coming to me are asking for attire like the one worn by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the oath-taking ceremony, his jacket and kurta. Even payjamas like the ones he wears are in demand.

“Besides, that there is also demand for Pathani suits, Turkish caps and embroidered shirts. Price is not a problem for the youths as they are purchasing sleeveless khadi Modi jackets in blue colour, which is quite expensive,” he said. A shopkeeper of Aminabad, Susheel Gurnani, said, “These days girls are crazy about the Alia Bhat ‘sharara’ in chiffon, georgette and cotton. Besides that, Lucknowi salwar kurta is also in demand.” Rahul Mishra, a shopkeeper of Chowk, said, “I have sold many Modi jackets during last ten days. Everyone wants to look like the prime minister now. Today my shop will remain open the whole night as people will keep purchasing throughout night.”

Harish, a shopkeeper of Garbarjhala, Aminabad, said, “Eid and bangles have a special relationship. Girls are crazy about bangles. Every Eid new collection of designer bangles is introduced. This time the metal bangles sported by Sara Ali Khan are in much demand. Besides that, some bangles types donned actresses in a few serials are also in demand.”

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 02:42 IST