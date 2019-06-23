Monsoon arrives in east UP, may reach Lucknow in 36 hours

The much-awaited monsoon entered Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and covered eastern districts bordering Bihar, including Varanasi and Gorakhpur. It is expected to hit the state capital on Sunday or latest by Monday.

Meanwhile, Lucknowites got relief from the sweltering heat as the city experienced pre-monsoon showers on Saturday morning.

“Normally, monsoon enters the state between June 18 and 21. This time it was slightly late by 3-4 days. The southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of the Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar, most parts of Chhattisgarh and some parts of east UP,” said weatherman JP Gupta.

An official of the Meteorological Centre, Lucknow said, “Monsoon hit Kerala coast on June 8 — after a delay of a week — marking the commencement of four-month rainy season (June to September) in the country. The monsoon current gained momentum from Bay of Bengal and surged ahead. It entered the UP slightly late.”

Ballia received a maximum of 79.2 mm rain in the last 24 hours. As a result, there was not much of a difference in day and night temperature as the temperature fell sharply.

The day temperature was 26.1 degrees Celsius, nine degrees below normal, while minimum (night) temperature was 25 degrees Celsius.

Ghazipur experienced 54 mm rain, Gorakhpur 17 mm, Churk 11.2 mm, Hamirpur 8 mm, Varanasi (BHU) 4.1 mm, and Bareilly 3.5 mm.

Weatherman’s forecast for next 24 hours is likely rain/thunderstorm at many places over east Uttar Pradesh and at a few places over west Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday, Lucknowites woke up to an overcast sky and rain followed soon.

The maximum and minimum temperature in the state capital was 37.6 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

Several Lucknowites came out of their houses to get drenched in the much-awaited rain.

Anshit Seth, 16, a student, said, “I along with my friends made a sudden plan of going out on the streets to soak ourselves in the rain. This rain gave the much-needed respite from the heat. I hope this weather continues for a long time.” Kriti Verma, 19, another student, said, “I was wishing for this kind of a morning since long. I and my friends went out to enjoy the rain in Hazartganj.” Ishita Singh, 19, also a student said, “It was a wonderful experience to witness the heavy rain after so long. I went out with my cousins to enjoy this amazing weather.”

(With inputs from Akriti Saxena)

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 00:39 IST