Name change speedier than development in Hathras

After Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati took over as UP chief minister in 1997, she renamed Hathras (a city falling under Aligarh district) as Mahamayanagar and accorded it the status of a district.

This triggered a name changing game between the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) which continued for years.

The SP government led by Mulayam Singh Yadav restored the district’s name to Hathras but this was short-lived as the first thing that Mayawati did after returning to power 2007 was to rename the district as Mahamayanagar.

Once again after coming to power in 2012, Akhilesh Yadav restored the original name Hathras which continues till today.

However, the repeated naming and renaming of the district brought little relief to the people to continue to struggle.

A reserved parliamentary seat, Hathras is known for colours of Holi which are supplied far and wide.

The ‘heeng’ (asafoetida) of Hathras is famous internationally. The constituency also houses Pudil Nagar which is known for the trade of artificial beads (’moonga’ and ‘moti’).

Hathras comprises potato belt but due to the lack of adequate processing units, potato farmers are left complaining year after year.

POLITICAL HISTORY

Hathras parliamentary constituency went to the Congress in the 1962 general elections but it was the Republican Party of India (RPI) which won thereafter.

Congress bounced back in 1967 and 1971 but the JP Movement swept the nation and the Bharatiya Lok Dal candidate Ram Prasad Deshmukh won the seat in 1977 when the Janata Party formed the government at the Centre.

The Bharatiya Janata Party began its winning spree with the Ram Temple wave in the ‘90s.

Lal Bahadur Rawal of the BJP won the seat in 1991 after which Kishan Lal Diler (BJP) won it for four consecutive terms between 1996 and 2009.

Supported by the BJP, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Sarika Baghel won the seat.

LOK SABHA ELECTION 2014

The BJP once again bagged the Hathras seat in 2014 when its candidate from Jatav community Rajesh Diwakar garnered 5,44,277 votes (51.87%) to defeat Manoj Kumar Soni of the BSP who received 2,17,891 votes (20.77%).

Samajwadi Party candidate Ramji Lal Suman got 1,80,891 (17%) votes and stood third. RLD candidate Niranjan Singh Dhangar and AAP’s Sunhari Lal secured the fourth and fifth spot with 86,109 (8%) and 5,043 votes (0.48%) respectively.

LOK SABHA ELECTION 2019

This time around, BJP has replaced its sitting MP Rajesh Diwakar, a Jatav, with Rajvir Singh Diler, son of four-time MP Kishan Lal Diler.

Diler belongs to the Valmiki community and may face resentment from Jatavs.

The SP-BSP-RLD alliance has fielded Ramji Lal Suman who is a four-time MP from Firozabad. Suman stands a chance with added vote power of alliance partners with a healthy number of Scheduled Caste and Jat votes coupled with the Muslim support.

Congress candidate Triloki Ram Diwakar had been an MLA from Iglas.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 14:05 IST