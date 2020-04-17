NCR’s Prayagraj div providing ration at doorstep for staff, families

lucknow

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:00 IST

Setting an example, officials of Prayagraj division of North Central Railways (NCR) are providing ration to the railway staff and their families, right at their doorsteps in their colonies during the lockdown.

Similarly, food and other essential items are being provided to the needy through the ‘mandal rail relief fund’ in collaboration with the district administration.

Public relation officer (PRO) of the NCR`s Prayagraj division, SK Gupta said that in the present emergency situation owing to coronavirus outbreak, the Prayagraj division had started this unique initiative in the interest of its employees. Under the guidance of DRM Prayagraj, Amitabh, this system had been started to provide ration at the doorsteps to the families of railway employees. The staffs of welfare section and civil defence are providing specially prepared affordable kits of ration material to the railway families in the railway colony under the guidance of senior DPO Rajesh Kumar Sharma.

Union representatives have also received immense support for this campaign. Under this arrangement, ration was made available at the gates to 24 families in Lalit Nagar railway colony on Friday.

“Railway employees have welcomed this campaign of the railway administration and expressed satisfaction over getting such help in times of crisis”, said Gupta.

With the help of Prayagraj mandal rail relief fund, established through mutual efforts, along with the district administration, arrangements had been made to provide food to 300 labourers, needy and poor people who stayed around the goods warehouse, DSA ground and railway station.

Senior DPO informed that on the instruction of DRM, Prayagraj, this fund had been established to help the poor, orphans, helpless and needy people as much as possible. Through the same, the railways along with the civil administration were providing food and dry ration to the poor and helpless people, he added.

Apart from Prayagraj, the provision of ration right at doorsteps of families of the railway employees as well as the poor and needy had been made at Kanpur, Etawah and Aligarh also, said Gupta.