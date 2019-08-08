New BSP state chief to get cracking on Mayawati’s Mission Sarva Samaj

lucknow

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:28 IST

Newly appointed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state unit president Munkad Ali will hold a meeting with party leaders at the state unit office here on Saturday to review the functioning of the organisation and ‘bhai-chara (brotherhood)’ committees in line with party chief Mayawati’s ‘sarva samaj’ formula to project its outreach to all communities, said a senior leader who did not wish to be named.

Ali, who will submit a report to Mayawati, will also gear up the cadre for by-polls to 13 assembly seats, review the party’s membership drive as well as constitution of booth, district and bhai-chara committees.

A senior BSP leader said Mayawati was working on the ‘sarva samaj’ formula encompassing all communities to regain lost ground after her party fared poorly in four successive elections in UP. The BSP lost power in the 2012 UP assembly elections, failed to win a single seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and could bag just 19 seats in the 2017 UP assembly elections. In 2019, it won only 10 Lok Sabha seats.

In consonance with the ‘sarva samaj’ formula, she has already revamped the organisation, appointing a Muslim as the party’s state unit president, making Jaunpur MP Shyam Singh Yadav party (an OBC), the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha and appointing Ambedkar Nagar MP Ritesh Pandey (a Brahmin) the deputy leader, he said.

The BSP leader said Mayawati told party leaders at the national executive meeting on June 23 that the social engineering formula, which brought the BSP to power in the 2007 assembly election with a majority, will be the mantra for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election as well.

Top leaders belonging to the Brahmin, backward, Dalit and Muslim communities were tasked with widening the party’s support base among all castes, he said.

To woo the upper castes, backwards and Muslims, the party chief had decided to revive the bhai-chara (brotherhood) committees that were lying defunct after the party failed to win a single seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, he said.

Through ‘bhai-chara’ committees, the BSP wished to send the message that it was not a Dalit-based party alone but had the support of other castes as well, he said.

Senior party leaders were directed to set up ‘bhai-chara’ committees in all 403 assembly constituencies of UP, with a special focus on 86 reserved assembly seats.

The party leaders were directed to prepare a strategy to bag reserved seats in the 2022 assembly election.

Along with completing the tasks assigned by Mayawati, Ali will tour all the districts to re-energise the party workers who have been lying low after the BSP-SP alliance won only 15 seats in UP in the Lok Sabha election, the results of which were declared in May-end.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 20:39 IST