New ‘no-entry zones’ for e-ricksaws, tempos in Lucknow

The police along with Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and locals are set to mark out new ‘no-entry’ zones for rickshaws, e-rickshaws and tempos in the most congested areas of the city, in yet another effort to streamline traffic on roads.

In the first phase, the focus is on Hazratganj and other areas in the heart of the city.

“We have decided to ban e-rickshaws and tempos on Mahatma Gandhi Road that leads to Parivartan Chowk because Metro work is already underway there. We are also working in tandem with LMC to demarcate more zones where these vehicles can be banned to improve the traffic situation,” said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP, Lucknow.

The police have also launched a drive against diesel tempos and those registered outside Lucknow. Around 160 such illegal tempos were seized by the police on Saturday.

The SSP has asked police outposts to deploy personnel to ensure implementation of no-entry zones.

The drive first focused on congested roads near major schools. “We have interacted with the administration of almost all schools in Hazratganj to mitigate the traffic problems that arise during school opening and closure hours,” said the SSP.

Talks are also on to allow ‘free left turn’ to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

“At places where there is less space, we will allow ‘free left turn’ to at least motorcyclists. Such turns are proposed on several places near SSP office, Hazratganj crossing and Moti Mahal lawns crossing,” he said.

The police have asked LMC to submit a detailed list of vending and no-vending zones across Lucknow that will be used to remove encroachments.

“We are also conducting inspections at all these spots to understand the problem at the ground level. All officials have been asked to conduct similar inspections in their respective areas,” informed the SSP.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 10:26 IST