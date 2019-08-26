New UP minister prescribes 15 minutes of yoga daily for school kids

lucknow

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:19 IST

Students of Uttar Pradesh government-run primary and upper primary schools (classes 1-8) will now do yoga for 15 minutes after the morning assembly daily and physical training (PT) in the last period of the day to make them healthy.

Newly appointed basic education minister Satish Dwivedi on Monday gave these instructions to officials of the department at his first formal meeting after taking charge. He said yoga and physical training will inculcate more discipline in the students. As many as 15.6 million students in 159,000 government-run primary and upper primary schools will be impacted by this decision.

“Teachers will be asked to teach any of five easy yogasans to kids from the class 1 level. Students will learn one asan a day. Just 15 minutes of yoga after the morning assembly will help in improving the students’ concentration,” the minister said.

Dwivedi said it was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives that yoga had got international recognition and June 21 was now celebrated as the International Day of Yoga. If all students enrolled in government-run primary and upper primary schools in UP did yoga, it will go a long way in keeping the children fit, he said.

“After every international event, we lament that Indian athletes did not perform well. If we teach yoga and PT from an early age, who knows our UP schools will be able to produce another PV Sandhu,” he said.

Both these moves are seen as extension of PM Modi’s ‘Fit India Movement’ that will be launched in the country on National Sports Day on August 29 to make everyone fitness conscious.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 21:19 IST