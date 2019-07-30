‘Next few hours critical’: Doctors on Unnao rape survivor, lawyer critically injured in road accident

lucknow

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:57 IST

The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer Mahendra Singh were on ventilator support at the King George’s Medical University trauma centre in Lucknow on Monday and doctors said the next 24 hours will decide the further line of treatment.

“The girl was in shock, apart from having suffered a fracture in the femur bone and collar bone, as well as injury in the chest. Hence, we have shifted her to ventilator support. Her condition is critical but stable,” said Dr Samir Misra, senior faculty, trauma surgery, at KGMU.

The lawyer was also on ventilator support and his condition was very critical, said Prof Sandip Tiwari, head of the trauma surgery department. The lawyer, who sustained multiple fractures and a head injury, has been on ventilator support after he was brought here on Sunday. The rape survivor was put on ventilator hours later as the impact of her injuries was delayed.

Doctors said the femur bone fracture caused excessive internal bleeding, to the extent of over a litre of blood.

“Ever since, they have been put on ventilator support, their condition has not deteriorated further,” said Dr Samir Misra. The lawyer’s blood pressure has been maintained since morning, while the blood pressure of the girl is being maintained with the help of drugs, said Tiwari. Asked if the family members had made any request for shifting the patients, Tiwari said neither of the family members, nor any other authority has made any such request or issued directives till now.

“Tomorrow will be crucial as we will decide the further line of treatment. How they respond to drugs by tomorrow will give us direction for further treatment,” said Tiwari.

Also Read | Unnao rape survivor on life support; family says accident a ‘conspiracy’

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 09:59 IST