Unnao rape survivor on life support; family says accident a ‘conspiracy’

The Unnao gang rape survivor, who met with an accident on Sunday, is critical and on life support, doctors attending on her said while her mother demanded that she be taken to a Delhi hospital for treatment.

The woman, who has made rape allegation against BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, her two aunts and their lawyer met with an accident while on their way to meet a kin who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail in a separate case, police said. The car in which they were travelling was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli.

While the two aunts died in the accident, the rape survivor and the lawyer received serious injuries and have been admitted to the Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University, police said.

“Both the lawyer and the woman are on ventilator support. The condition of Singh and the woman is critical. Both are under observation of medical team, said Prof Sandip Tiwari, HoD trauma surgery at the hospital.

While the Uttar Pradesh government has announced free treatment for the injured, the rape survivor’s family has demanded that she be airlifted to Delhi. “My daughter is not well, I want her to be taken to Delhi for treatment,” her mother said while blaming Sengar for the accident.

“Rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar is behind this incident. He has been threatening us. Sengar is in jail but he has a mobile and is giving directions,” the mother said, adding “It was not an accident but a conspiracy to eliminate all of us,” her mother told reporters at Unnao on Monday.

The Delhi Women Commission chief Swati Maliwal also wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging him to provide assistance to airlift the rape survivor to New Delhi.

The incident dates back to June 2017 when the minor girl alleged rape by the MLA. On April 8, 2018, the survivor attempted to immolate herself outside the residence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to draw attention to the case.

The following day, her father was allegedly assaulted by Sengar’s brother and his accomplices in police custody, leading to fatal injuries.

A CBI probe indicted the MLA and several people connected to him of attempts to frame the survivor’s family in order to pressure her to drop the case.

A witness in the assault, Mohammed Yunus, died a few months later. Sengar has been in prison since outrage over the case grew and federal investigators stepped in.

