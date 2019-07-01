Niti Aayog praise a shot in the arm for Bal Sansad

Bal Sansad—a parliament of children in primary schools of Uttar Pradesh—is still in a nascent stage with most schools yet to form it. But things are likely change from this session, as a Niti Aayog tweet has appreciated the Bal Sansad initiative of Shravasti for “promoting inclusiveness, encouraging student to manage and participate in assemblies and cleanliness drives” in the school.

Objectives Active participation of students in the progress of the school

Development of leadership quality and decision making

To help maintain academic atmosphere in the school

To develop child friendly school

Role and responsibilities of PM and deputy PM

To convene a meeting of ministers at every 15/30 days,to take stock of the work done and to lay down future plans

To convene general body meeting of all studentsevery 3 months

To review the work done by all the ministers

To check the nails, hair of students, cleanliness of toilets and availability of water

To carry out tree plantation in school

The National Institution for Transforming India tweeted: “The Bal Sansad initiative of aspirational district Shravasti is promoting inclusiveness, encouraging students to manage and participate in assemblies and cleanliness drives in the school. By democratising education, retention rate in schools has considerably increased.”

After this tweet, basic education department officials are all smiles and planning to expand the concept of Bal Sansad in schools of other districts too.

Director basic education, Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh said, “This particular tweet by Niti Aayog is very encouraging. They have endorsed the point of view of the schools and found the practice to be healthy. Buoyed by the appreciation, we will now convince principals of all our primary and upper primary schools to replicate it in their institution as it brings out the best in the students.”

How to form Bal Sansad The students form the general body that elects one among them as prime minister and another as deputy prime minister. The rider is one of them has to be a girl in case of a co-educational school.

The other ministers are: education minister, deputy education minister, health minister, agriculture minister, library and science minister, cultural and sports minister

To ensure active participation of students in making schools better, Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan, UP formed child cabinets in schools. Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan state coordinator for gender equity Sarita Singh said, “We made a presentation for Bal Sansad in MHRD in New Delhi on June 13 highlighting the utility of forming the body in schools. Our effort was appreciated.”

Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Shravasti district, Omkar Rana said there were 1280 primary and upper schools in the district and most schools had a student cabinet. However, Bal Sansad in at least 250 schools in the district was doing exceptionally well in developing leadership quality among students , he said.

The BSA said more than 50% teaching posts were vacant in the schools. Out of 5052 posts, 2725 were vacant in the district. Bal Sansad came into picture in schools that had 1-2 teachers. Usually those with good academic record got a place in Bal Sansad and helped in teaching work when teachers were not around.

Utility Bal Sansand helps in overall personality development of the students

It plays important role in improving the skills of students

Prem Kuamr Verma, teacher in a Primary School in Baijnathpur area of Shravasti district, which the Niti Aayog team visited in April this year, said, “Bal Sansad is a forum at which students express their views on various subjects, including their school, family, neighbours, society and can also talk about their rights freely.”

In the Bal Sansad, the school prefects and other office-bearers were to be elected through secret ballot with students taking part in the electoral process, he said and added, “It made children more responsible and disciplined”.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 15:45 IST