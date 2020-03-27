No Friday prayers at Prayagraj mosques

lucknow

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 19:33 IST

Friday prayers were not held at nearly all mosques of Prayagraj. Muslims offered prayers at their homes on the requests of imams with a view to checking the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Jama Masjid in Chowk, Wasi Ullah Masjid in Roshanbagh, Abu Baqr Masjid in Kareli and nearly all other mosques wore a deserted look.

A notice on the door of a mosque on GT Road urging people to offer prayers at home ( HT Photo )

Many people, who were not aware of the announcement, reached the mosques but returned after being asked by imams and caretakers to do so.

Imam of Shia Jama Masjid at Chak and other imams of Shia mosques in the city called off Friday prayers last Friday.

Sheher Qazi Shafeeq Ahmad Sharif said Friday prayers were not offered at nearly all mosques of the city in view of coronavirus threat.

“Muslims have been urged to offer ‘namaz’ at home and follow the lockdown for their own safety as well as in the larger interest of the country,” he added.