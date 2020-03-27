e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / No Friday prayers at Prayagraj mosques

No Friday prayers at Prayagraj mosques

Friday prayers were not held at nearly all mosques of Prayagraj. Muslims offered prayers at their homes on the requests of imams with a view to checking the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

lucknow Updated: Mar 27, 2020 19:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Jama Masjid in Chowk, Wasi Ullah Masjid in Roshanbagh, Abu Baqr Masjid in Kareli and nearly all other mosques wore a deserted look.
Jama Masjid in Chowk, Wasi Ullah Masjid in Roshanbagh, Abu Baqr Masjid in Kareli and nearly all other mosques wore a deserted look.(HT Photo)
         

Friday prayers were not held at nearly all mosques of Prayagraj. Muslims offered prayers at their homes on the requests of imams with a view to checking the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Jama Masjid in Chowk, Wasi Ullah Masjid in Roshanbagh, Abu Baqr Masjid in Kareli and nearly all other mosques wore a deserted look.

A notice on the door of a mosque on GT Road urging people to offer prayers at home
A notice on the door of a mosque on GT Road urging people to offer prayers at home ( HT Photo )

Many people, who were not aware of the announcement, reached the mosques but returned after being asked by imams and caretakers to do so.

Imam of Shia Jama Masjid at Chak and other imams of Shia mosques in the city called off Friday prayers last Friday.

Sheher Qazi Shafeeq Ahmad Sharif said Friday prayers were not offered at nearly all mosques of the city in view of coronavirus threat.

“Muslims have been urged to offer ‘namaz’ at home and follow the lockdown for their own safety as well as in the larger interest of the country,” he added.

tags
top news
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
Covid-19 updates: 10-month-old infant from Karnataka tests positive
Covid-19 updates: 10-month-old infant from Karnataka tests positive
‘You are a fighter’: PM Modi cheers up coronavirus afflicted Boris Johnson
‘You are a fighter’: PM Modi cheers up coronavirus afflicted Boris Johnson
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

lucknow news