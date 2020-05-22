e-paper
Home / Lucknow / No long queues, Muslims offer ‘Namaz-e-Alvida’ at their homes

No long queues, Muslims offer ‘Namaz-e-Alvida’ at their homes

With all the mosques shut for public, Muslims in the state capital offered Namaz-e-Alvida indoors here on the last Friday of Ramzan.

lucknow Updated: May 22, 2020 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
People remained indoors and offered Namaz at homes. Taraweh prayers too were offered while staying indoors.
People remained indoors and offered Namaz at homes. Taraweh prayers too were offered while staying indoors.
         

With all the mosques shut for public, Muslims in the state capital offered Namaz-e-Alvida indoors here on the last Friday of Ramzan.

Only those who reside on the premises of the mosques offered prayers inside that too while maintaining the social distancing. Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Imam Eidgah said, the norms of lockdown 4.0 was completely followed by the people of the Muslim community as Alvida Namaaz was offered indoors.

He also lauded the patience of the Muslim community saying, “The members of the community remained indoors and offered Namaz at homes. And not only namaz but Taraweh prayers too were offered while staying indoors,” he said.

The Sunni cleric also made an appeal to offer Eid Namaaz also at the respective homes in order to avoid any mass gathering. Besides, he also appealed people to donate at least 50 percent of the Eid budget to the needy. He said the Eid moon will be sighted on May 23.

Similarly, Shia Muslims too offered Namaz at home as all Shia mosques remained closed in wake of the ongoing lockdown aimed to contain the outbreak of Covid-19. Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad also made an appeal to co-operate with the state government in fighting the deadly virus.

