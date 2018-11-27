NRI woman from South Africa gang raped by tourist guide, friend in Mathura

An NRI woman tourist from South Africa was allegedly gang raped by a guide and his friend in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district.

A case was registered on complaint lodged by a friend of the victim, who has, however, refused to undergo medical examination, putting police in a fix.

Police on Monday night arrested the two accused, guide Monu and his friend Vishnu who runs a massage parlour where they took the victim.

As per the complaint, the victim had gone to Gokul area, another pilgrimage centre in Mathura, where she was gang raped by the guide and his friend, Deependra Singh, in-charge of Mahawan police sration in Mathura, said.

The victim, in her twenties, is of Indian origin but is settled in South Africa as a Non Resident Indian. She had come to Vrindavan town of Mathura district and was staying at guest house near to ISKCON temple at Vrindavan along with her uncle and aunt for the past couple of days.

Deependra Singh said the victim was asked to undergo medical examination but she was not prepared for it.

It is said that victim complained of complications and was taken for treatment where the matter was unveiled, but was not ready to lodge a complaint and refused to undergo medical examination.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 00:00 IST