Number of visitors to makeshift Ram temple increases 12 fold

lucknow

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:30 IST

The makeshift Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya has witnessed a 12-fold increase in the number of pilgrims turning up to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla, the child deity, ahead of the Supreme Court verdict.

As against the average of 3000 visitors daily, around 36,000 people visited the makeshift temple on Thursday to pay obeisance to the deity, according to the police control room near the makeshift temple.

The pilgrims who were in Ayodhya for the 14 Koshi Parikrama and the Panch Koshi Parikrama made it a point to visit the makeshift temple as the much-awaited Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit appears to have made people more curious about the makeshift shrine.

Narrow lanes in the Ramkot area, where all roads lead to the Ram Janmabhoomi -Babri Masjid site, were packed with pilgrims heading for the makeshift Ram temple.

Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of the makeshift Ram temple, said: “The impending Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-(Babri Masjid) case has made Ayodhya and Ram temple the focal point of all discussions across the country.”

“As the court verdict is expected anytime soon, devotees arriving in Ayodhya are also reaching out to the Ram Mandir (makeshift) for ‘darshan’ of the deity,” said Das.

“As against the normal days, there is a manifold increase in the number of pilgrims visiting Ram temple. This trend is expected to continue till Kartik Purnima (November 12),” added Das.

Acharya Satyendra Das, a former Sanskrit lecturer, has been performing puja of Ram Lalla at the makeshift temple in Ayodhya for the last 25 years.

“I came to Ayodhya for the 14 Koshi Parikrama with my family (two children and wife). After the parikrama, we decided to offer prayers at the Ram Mandir (makeshift),” said Naresh Dayal, 51, who belongs to Gonda district.

Along with his family, Naresh Dayal went to the makeshift Ram temple and thereafter to the Hanuman Garhi temple.

Radhey Shyam, 47, came from adjoining Ambedkar Nagar district to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at the makeshift temple.

Radhey Shyam was apprehensive that after the court verdict there could be a ban on visitors to the makeshift shrine.

“Who knows what will happen after the court verdict?” Radhey Shyam asked.

“Therefore, I wanted to visit the deity before the court verdict was announced,” he said.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said there was nothing abnormal in a large number of devotees turning up at the makeshift Ram Mandir.

“There is religious fervour at present,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.

Security in the Ramkot area and the rest of Ayodhya has already been strengthened in view of Kartik Purnima and the impending court verdict.

The apex court completed hearing in the Ayodhya title dispute on October 16 and is likely to deliver its verdict anytime between November 13 and 16 before Chief Justice of India justice Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.