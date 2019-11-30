e-paper
Nyas head again appeals to VHP not to observe ‘Shaurya Diwas’

lucknow Updated: Nov 30, 2019 20:25 IST
Pawan Dixit
Pawan Dixit
Brushing aside suggestions by a section of the VHP leadership, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, on Saturday again issued an appeal to Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other Hindu organisations not to celebrate ‘Shaurya Diwas’ on December 6.

Das also assured the saffron outfit of resuming work of carving stones at Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Nyas Karyashaala in Ayodhya soon.

Every year, the VHP celebrates December 6 as ‘Shaurya Diwas’ to mark anniversary of demolition of the Babri Mosque on December 6, 1992.

Not heeding to the appeal made by Nyas, some central leaders of the VHP issued a statement last week to go ahead with the annual ritual prompting the Nyas head to make a fresh appeal to VHP not to celebrate ‘Shaurya Diwas’.

Instead, Das urged VHP and other Hindu organisations to perform ‘aarti’ of Lord Ram in temples and light diyas (earthen lamps) on December 6.

“After the Supreme Court’s November 9 verdict in favour of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, there is no point in celebrating ‘Shaurya Diwas’. Ayodhya and rest of the country have accepted the court’s verdict whole heartedly and so, there is no point in any celebration now,” said Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

“The ‘Shaurya Diwas’ and ‘Kalank Diwas’ have no relevance now after the Supreme Court’s verdict,” added Das.

It may be pointed out that Muslims observe December 6 as ‘Kalank Diwas’ and ‘Yaum E Gham’.

The Ram Janmabhooi Nyas has been spearheading the Ram Mandir movement across the country since long.

The Nyas head also asserted that soon work related to carving of stones at the Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Nyas Karyashaala in Ayodhya will resume. At present all activities at this workshop have come to a standstill.

“We are keeping a close watch on instructions issued by the Supreme Court to the Centre related to the creation of a Trust for the construction of Ram temple,” said Das.

It may be pointed out that the Supreme Court in a unanimous decision on November 9 had paved way for the construction of Ram Mandir. The court had also directed the Centre to set up a Trust for the construction of Ram Mandir.

The court also directed the Centre to ensure representation of the Nirmohi Akhara in the Trust.

The Nyas head also rejected all media reports on alleged difference of opinion among saints on the proposed Trust.

“Saints in Ayodhya are united on the issue of Trust. We have immense faith in the Centre that a grand Ram Mandir will be constructed in Ayodhya,” said Das.

After the apex court’s directive to the Centre on the formation of the Trust, saints in Ayodhya are insisting on their representation in the proposed Trust.

