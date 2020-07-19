e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / One cop dead, three others injured as UP police vehicle overturns in Jhansi

One cop dead, three others injured as UP police vehicle overturns in Jhansi

The accident occurred because one of the tyres of the vehicle, which had six occupants, got punctured. The injured were taken to a hospital in Jhansi for treatment, where one of the personnel passed away.

lucknow Updated: Jul 19, 2020 08:32 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Jhansi
One police personnel lost his life and three personnel were severely injured after a vehicle of Kanpur police overturned in Jhansi on Saturday.
One police personnel lost his life and three personnel were severely injured after a vehicle of Kanpur police overturned in Jhansi on Saturday.(PTI (Representative image))
         

One police personnel lost his life and three personnel were severely injured after a vehicle of Kanpur police overturned in Jhansi on Saturday.

The accident occurred because one of the tyres of the vehicle, which had six occupants, got punctured.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Jhansi for treatment, where one of the personnel passed away.

“Today morning, four police personnel were brought to the emergency wing. One of them was severely injured, he later passed away. The other three are receiving treatment as per the injury, if needed they will be sent to a bigger hospital for their treatment,” Doctor Zaki Siddiqui, AMO of Medical College, Jhansi said.

Speaking about the accident, constable Ashish, who sustained injuries said, “We were going by the vehicle when suddenly one of the tyres got punctured. We did not know what happened afterwards as we were caught unawares. I have received injuries in the spinal cord.”

Further, Sonu Kumar, another police personnel who had brought the injured to the hospital said, “There were six occupants in the vehicle in total. One inspector passed away, while three others are receiving treatment here. Two others with minor injuries have returned to Kanpur.”

tags
top news
Ram temple trust seeks PMO approval for bhumi pujan, may be held in first week of August
Ram temple trust seeks PMO approval for bhumi pujan, may be held in first week of August
LIVE: Covid-19 kills more than 600,000 globally
LIVE: Covid-19 kills more than 600,000 globally
Covid-19 vaccine development: Which country stands where
Covid-19 vaccine development: Which country stands where
Rains hit parts of Delhi, showers to continue till Tuesday
Rains hit parts of Delhi, showers to continue till Tuesday
India begins study on BCG vaccine impact on Covid-19
India begins study on BCG vaccine impact on Covid-19
‘Tried everything but batting was packed with Sachin, Rahul, Laxman, Viru’
‘Tried everything but batting was packed with Sachin, Rahul, Laxman, Viru’
Old coronavirus infections may boost Covid-19 immunity: Study
Old coronavirus infections may boost Covid-19 immunity: Study
Watch: 7-ft-long crocodile enters village in Gujarat’s Vadodara
Watch: 7-ft-long crocodile enters village in Gujarat’s Vadodara
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In