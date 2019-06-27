Only good monsoon can now come to UP’s rescue

Uttar Pradesh, as per the current situation, faces a big rainfall deficit that could hamper the sowing of kharif crops, especially paddy, unless the monsoon turns out to be very good.

The state has till June 24 received only 7.2 mm rainfall, which is a shortfall of as high as 64%, resulting into slow sowing of kharif crops like paddy, pulses and oilseed, which all together have been sown on an area of only 205 hectares against the target of 9,589 hectares. The total sowing done so far is only 2.1% of the target.

“No doubt, there is deficient rainfall in the state affecting the kharif sowing season,” joint director, agriculture, Rajesh Gupta said, adding “But there is nothing to panic about at this stage because a good monsoon is expected very soon, which may cover the deficit.”

A report available with the agriculture department shows that of the total 75 districts, 51 districts have received only scanty rainfall that is below 40% of the normal, while seven districts — Hatharas, Kasganj, Mathura, Badaun, Sambhal, Kaushambi and Sant Ravidas Nagar are still waiting for the rains to hit them.

With a total of just 3.7 mm rainfall, which is only 5.3% of the 69.4 mm normal rainfall, Lucknow is among the most monsoon deficient districts. Among other major districts falling into the category (scanty rainfall) are Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Agra, Aligarh, Meerut, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Saharanpur district has received the least rain so far at only 0.7 mm, which is 0.9% of the normal rainfall.

Five districts are in the highly deficit category with rainfall below 60% and four are in the category of deficit districts. Only seven districts are lucky enough to have got normal rainfall till June 21. They are Hamirpur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Bahraich, Kushi Nagar and Deoria. They have all received rainfall between 80% and 120% of the normal railfall. Shrawasti is the only district to receive excess rainfall.

Among the economic zones, the report shows the eastern zone to be better off vis-à-vis others at 55.8% of the normal rainfall so far while western and central regions have received only 16% of the normal rainfall and they are even worse than the Bundelkhand region that has received 36% of the normal rainfall.

“Though it is not too late even now but the situation may be serious if the state does not get sufficient rain within one week or so,” sources warned.

