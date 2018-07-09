Over 6 lakh quintal wheat lying in open at purchase centres in Allahabad division

Despite lapse of deadline of June 30 for shifting of wheat purchased from farmers at wheat purchase centres in Allahabad division to godowns in view of monsoon, over 6 lakh quintal wheat is still lying in the open at purchase centres in four districts of Allahabad division.

Allahabad division comprises Allahabad, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur and Kaushambi districts.

Reports revealed that out of 831562.30 quintal wheat purchased in Allahabad district, 45877.50 quintal was still lying under the open sky in wheat purchase centres in 20 development blocks of the district.

Similarly in Kaushambi, out of 454059.80 quintal wheat purchased, 81121.50 quintal is yet to be shifted to the godown. In Fatehpur district, of the total 828434.60 quintal wheat purchased, 149150.90 quintal is still lying at purchase centres.

In Pratapgarh district, of the total 2539910.60 quintal wheat purchased, 331750.90 quintal is lying in the open.

According to regional marketing officer, Allahabad, Durgesh Prasad, wheat lying at purchase centres in Fatehpur and Kaushambi will be shifted to godowns in Allahabad within a week. Efforts were being made to put all the wheat at purchase centres in Allahabad and Pratapgarh districts also in godowns at the earliest, he added.

Under public distribution system (PDS), the wheat purchased from farmers was being provided to owners of fair price shops for which the marketing department had acquired small godowns in the city as well as rural areas on rent where foodgrain was being transported from large gowdowns of the state warehouse.

Due to fewer fair price shops in Kaushambi and Fatehpur districts, small godowns were full to capacity due to which over 2.30 lakh quintal wheat was still lying at purchase centres. In Allahabad and Pratapgarh, the wheat lying at purchase centres need around 15 days to be shifted to godowns.