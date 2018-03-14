Panel to pick UPERC chairman, member to meet on Mar 16

Lucknow: The high-level search committee, headed by retired high court judge and state law commission chairman, AN Mittal will meet here on March 16 to pick the right candidates for the vacant post of the chairman and a member of the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission, government sources familiar with the developments said.

Around one and half dozen retired or serving IAS officers are in the race for the post of chairman, a semi-judicial position that comes with a secure tenure of 5 years or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years.

As per rules, the search committee will prepare a panel of two names each for both the posts and send the same to the chief minister who would approve one name each that he considered to be the most suitable.

Sources said apart from officiating chairman, SK Agrawal, a non-IAS, agriculture production commissioner, RP Singh and retired IAS officers Alok Ranjan, Balvinder Kumar and Rajiv Kapoor were among the front runners for the top position of the chairman.