Parents asked to send kids home from Lucknow protest site

lucknow Updated: Jan 29, 2020 22:32 IST
The Lucknow Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Wednesday issued a common notice to parents who have brought their children to the anti-CAA and NRC protest site at Clock Tower in the Old City.

In the notice, the panel directed parents to send children home from the protest site.

“Parents who have brought their children to the protest site should send them home so that they can live their lives in a daily routine,” said Sangeeta Sharma, Child Welfare Committee member, referring to the notice.

Five members of the CWC, Lucknow, have signed the notice.

The notice has been issued over a week after the UP state commission for protection of child rights wrote to the director general of police (DGP), citing violation of the Juvenile Justice Act as there were several children at the anti-CAA protest sites across the state.

The notice also reads, “Some children must be there leaving their schools, meals. They should not be traumatised and it is necessary to take them home so that they are not mentally stressed.”

The CWC also cautioned violators would face action under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act if the order was disobeyed. This section deals with crime, cruelty to children and offences punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine of Rs 1 lakh or with both.

