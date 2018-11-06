Party flags, caps banned in cricket stadium renamed after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The Uttar Pradesh police imposed a complete ban on all banners, caps and flags, except the Tricolour, inside the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium during the T-20 cricket match between India and West Indies on Tuesday evening.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani said, “Other than the national flag, visitors will not be allowed to carry with them any other flag or cap inside the venue...”

On the eve of the international match on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government had rechristened the Ekana International Cricket Stadium as Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium. The stadium was constructed during the tenure of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said the intelligence inputs suggested that at least 1,500 workers of the (Samajwadi) party had been asked to don red caps and stay in a particular block of the stadium to highlight their presence. He said similar protests were organised during the inauguration of Lucknow Metro Rail, Agra-Lucknow Expressway and Delhi Metro extension line in Noida. The officer said around 3,200 police personnel had been deployed on the venue.

Senior police officials, including inspector general (IG) of police (Lucknow range) Sujeet Pandey, monitored the arrangements.

