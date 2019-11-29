e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Patient remains awake during aortic valve replacement surgery

lucknow Updated: Nov 29, 2019 21:57 IST

Hindustantimes
         

Doctors of a Lucknow hospital recently conducted an aortic valve replacement awake surgery. Shedding light on the procedure, a doctor said that the patient remained awake and was able to talk throughout the operation.

“In this procedure, the patient does not feel any pain and remains aware of his surroundings. This is the first aortic valve replacement awake surgery in North India,” said Dr Vijayant Devenraj, senior surgeon CTVS (cardiothoracic and vascular surgery) at the Apollomedics Superspecialty Hospital here.

He said that the 28-year-old patient from Gonda was suffering from rheumatic heart disease.“After careful consideration and a thorough study of the overall risk factors, we decided to opt for this surgery for him,” said Dr Devenraj.

He said the main distress symptom in the patient was severe breathlessness over the past two years. So, during the surgery -- performed in two hours -- the patient was on ventilation. “There was no need for blood transfusion. His recovery is fast and he is planning to start a new business in his home town. He feels fit enough to work and will be coming for follow-ups,” said the doctor.

“The facility will help more patients who have risk factors associated with heart surgery,” said Dr Devenraj.

top news
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits over 6-year low
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits over 6-year low
Man shot by UK police at London Bridge, Scotland Yard says ‘terror incident’
Man shot by UK police at London Bridge, Scotland Yard says ‘terror incident’
Centre extends deadline for mandatory FASTags to December 15
Centre extends deadline for mandatory FASTags to December 15
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Zurich International AG to build mega airport at Jewar near Delhi
Zurich International AG to build mega airport at Jewar near Delhi
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: India pacer breaks Malinga’s record in T20s
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: India pacer breaks Malinga’s record in T20s
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Lucknow News