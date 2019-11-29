Patient remains awake during aortic valve replacement surgery

lucknow

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 21:57 IST

Doctors of a Lucknow hospital recently conducted an aortic valve replacement awake surgery. Shedding light on the procedure, a doctor said that the patient remained awake and was able to talk throughout the operation.

“In this procedure, the patient does not feel any pain and remains aware of his surroundings. This is the first aortic valve replacement awake surgery in North India,” said Dr Vijayant Devenraj, senior surgeon CTVS (cardiothoracic and vascular surgery) at the Apollomedics Superspecialty Hospital here.

He said that the 28-year-old patient from Gonda was suffering from rheumatic heart disease.“After careful consideration and a thorough study of the overall risk factors, we decided to opt for this surgery for him,” said Dr Devenraj.

He said the main distress symptom in the patient was severe breathlessness over the past two years. So, during the surgery -- performed in two hours -- the patient was on ventilation. “There was no need for blood transfusion. His recovery is fast and he is planning to start a new business in his home town. He feels fit enough to work and will be coming for follow-ups,” said the doctor.

“The facility will help more patients who have risk factors associated with heart surgery,” said Dr Devenraj.