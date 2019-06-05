Penalty doubled to Rs 1000 for driving without licence in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday revised the penalty for violation of traffic rules.

It also approved amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicle Rules (1988) to allow portability of vehicle registration number to enable people get their old vehicle number for new vehicles in the same category.

The penalty for vehicle without number plate has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 500 and if a driver is caught without licence, he will have to pay Rs 1,000 (earlier the fine was Rs 500).

The penalty for talking on mobile phone while driving has been hiked from ₹500 to ₹1000.

The penalty for driving a vehicle without helmet/seat belt will be Rs 500 for first offence and Rs 1,000 for subsequent offences.

The penalty for triple riding on three-wheeler will be Rs 300 for the first offence and Rs 500 for subsequent offences. The penalty for jumping a red light will be Rs 300 for first offence and Rs 500 on subsequent occasions.

The state cabinet, presided over by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, also revised the base price for allocation of most important/important or fancy numbers for vehicles

Briefing media persons about the cabinet decisions, energy minister Shrikant Sharma and health minister Sidharth Nath Singh said portability of vehicle registration number had been allowed following demands from owners of different categories of vehicles.

If the number being ported falls in the category of fancy or important number, 20 per cent of the basic fee applicable for that category will be charged.

The union government has vested the powers of portability of vehicle numbers in the state government that decided to amend the Rule 51 for the purpose.

For the allocation of fancy/important numbers, the base price to reserve them will be different for two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The base price will be Rs 1 lakh for most attractive numbers, Rs 50,000 for most important numbers, Rs 25,000 for attractive and Rs 15,000 for important numbers.

For two-wheelers, the base price will be Rs 20,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 for the four categories.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 02:34 IST