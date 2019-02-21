People will teach a lesson to traitors, says Smriti Irani on Sidhu’s comment

In a veiled attack on former cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said the people would teach a lesson to traitors who did not see Pakistan’s fault in terror attacks.

“Those who call Pakistan’s Prime Minister their friend and don’t see any fault of Pakistan in terrorist attacks are Jaichand (a name synonymous to traitor) of modern India. People will teach a lesson to such traitors,” Irani told media persons here.

When asked if there should be cricket matches between India and Pakistan, she said: “I am not associated with the sports ministry but as an Indian I want to say that in this hour of pain and sorrow when the wives of CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack are crying, nobody cares about sports.”

“I would like to draw your attention towards Indian Army’s press conference on Tuesday in which the army representative said that the Jaish-e-Mohammad leadership has been eliminated from the Valley within 100 hours,” Irani said.

She added that the army had asked such people who want to spread terror in the Valley to surrender immediately or be prepared to face the consequences.

“Pakistan enjoyed the status of ‘most favoured nation (MFN) since the ’90s but it has been scrapped now,” she added.

Irani said action was being taken against people who entered India with evil intentions.

On the statement of Pakistan PM Imran Khan where he demanded proof for his country’s involvement in Pulwama attack, she said: “Pakistan didn’t pay tribute to CRPF jawans. It shows Pakistan is rubbing salt on our wounds. After Mumbai terror attack, India provided proof to Pakistan but it did not take any action against the accused.”

Irani said action was being taken at all levels to ensure justice.

Hitting out at the Congress, she said: “I contested election (from Amethi) against a family which remained in power for 55 years in the country but failed to carry out development there.”

During her visit to Varanasi, Irani also met the boatmen of Varanasi at Assi ghat and sought their suggestions for poll manifesto.She also met traders and other prominent people of the city.

Meanwhile, union health minister JP Nadda addressed doctors at DLW ground. The doctors demanded that there should be single window system for depositing tax.

The minister assured them that the government would look into their demand.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 09:30 IST