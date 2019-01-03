Peshwai of Panchayati Niranjani Akhada makes grand entry in Kumbh

The peshwai yatra (royal entry) of Panchayati Niranjani Akhada at Kumbh witnessed a three-kilometer long procession of Naga Sadhus riding horses, camels and elephants along with devotees here on Wednesday.

As the procession left the akhada campus at Baghambari Gaddi amidst chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and other religious slogans, thousands of devotees assembled on each side of the road to welcome the seers and holy men who arrived from different corners of the country.

Garlanded with marigold flowers and covered in ash, the warrior ascetic cult of Naga Sadhus were armed with tridents, spears, and swords and remained at the centre stage during the procession. Many of them displayed their battle skills while others beat drums on camel backs.

A group of young akhada followers smeared with ash and bhabhut played traditional ‘damru’ and danced.

Flags along with large banners bearing signs and names of different religious organizations were carried by followers all through the procession which reached the Kumbh via Alopibagh and Daraganj.

Standing on the roof, the akhada followers and devotees poured flowers on the seers and sadhus as the procession headed towards Kumbh amidst heavy security of police, RAF and paramilitary personnel.

The crowd, especially the youths clicked photographs of seers, Nagas, and mahants. Many youths clicked selfies with saints and armed and mounted Nagas while seeking their blessings.

President of Panchayati Niranjani Akhada Ravindra Puri, general secretary Narendra Giri, Mahant of Agni Akhada Sampurnanand Brahmachari, Hariom Puri, Vidyanand Puri, Maheshwaranand, Swami Parthanand besides many other senior seers and sadhus marked their presence at the glorious peshwai of Niranjani Akhada.

Seers and sadhus were followed by the decorated chariots of different Mahamandaleshwars, akhada office bearers and prominent holy men from Haridwar, Mathura, Ujjain and other parts of the country. Seated on the chariots, they were represented by their own group of followers.

The procession also included artistes dressed as Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman, Hanuman and other Ramayana characters, including a group of youths posing as mythical figure ‘Jatayu’.

President of Akahada Parishad and general secretary of Panchayati Niranjani Akhada Narendra Giri said the peshwai of Niranjani Akhada was the most magnificent and mesmerising. The procession included thousands of seers, sadhus and holy men from all across the country and abroad.

“The peshwai procession has a long tradition and was encouraged and patronised not only by Mughals but the British rulers also. Panchayati Niranjani akhada had maintained its ‘shahi andaz’ (royal style) since hundreds of years and will carry it forward in the next magh and Kumbh fairs. The tradition of using elephants, horses and camels by seers and sadhus is ancient and the ‘haudas’ (seat used on elephants) used by us were given by King Harshvardhan”, Mahant Narendra Giri said.

