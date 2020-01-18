Plan to invoke JJ Act against those who force kids to protest

lucknow

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 22:21 IST

After Muzaffarnagar booked 33 persons under Juvenile Justice Act (JJ Act) for involving children in anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest, other districts are contemplating to invoke the Act against those who forced children to protest on December 19 and 20.

Bijnor police is contemplating on booking those arrested for violence under JJ Act also. A senior police official said, “There were children in the protest. We are investigating the case thoroughly and also identifying those who pushed children in the protest. They will be booked under JJ Act too.”

A senior official added, “Wherever there was involvement of children, investigation is on to find out who pushed them to protest. Relevant cases will be filed against them.”

Union minister of state Sanjeev Balyan has also demanded a probe as to who involved children in the protest.

Meanwhile, the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also sought reports from districts in this regard.

FIR FOR ‘FAKE NEWS’

Meanwhile, the Muzaffarnagar police, on the complaint of head of Saadat hostel-cum-orphanage, have filed a case against anonymous persons for spreading ‘fake’ news of alleged sexual assault on minor children in a madarsa.

In its report to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the police said hundreds of people gathered for an anti-CAA protest after Friday prayers at Madani Chowk on December 20 in Muzaffarnagar.

“The crowd became violent, pelted stones and some of the protesters entered the Saadat hostel-cum-orphanage building. Some of them pelted stones and also fired gunshots from inside,” said the police report to the child rights panel. The police admitted that it then entered the premises and detained some protesters.

The police also submitted that the hostel management did not identify any of the detainees as their inmates there and then.

SSP Muzaffarnagar Ajay Yadav said on the statement of one Naeem Alam, who is employee at the madarsa, an FIR has been filed against unidentified persons under Section 22 of Pocso Act at Civil Lines police station.