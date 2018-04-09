PMSA condemns delay in doctors’ promotion, warns of agitation

Provincial Medical Services Association (PMSA), the body of government doctors, has condemned the delay in departmental promotion of doctors.

In a meeting held on Sunday, the office bearers of the association said that the officials responsible for the delay should face action. “One-third of director and additional director posts in the health department are vacant,” said Dr Ashok Yadav, president PMSA.

Not only in the medical department, but even in the dental wing of the health department, the posts of director, joint director and additional director are vacant, said Dr Amit Singh, general secretary, PMSA.

The office bearers said that if the posts were not filled up and departmental promotions were not done in next 20 days, they would launch a massive agitation in May.

“Doctors are held accountable and state is ready to punish them even for small mistakes. But when state officials do not perform their duties, they are neither punished nor held accountable,” said Dr Amit Singh.

The meeting was attended by Dr Ashutosh Dubey, Dr AK Singh, Dr Payal Gupta and over 80 other doctors from different parts of the state. They said the entire responsibility of the agitation was now upon the state as the doctors had waited for long.