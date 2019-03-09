Poster mocking PM Modi on missing Rafale files comes up

Mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the missing files of the Rafale fighter jet deal, Congress leader Haseeb Ahmad put up a poster at Subhas Crossing of Civil Lines on Friday.

The poster also urges the PM to speak up on the mystery surrounding the missing files. Congress leader Haseeb said the government was now in a defensive mode over the Rafale deal. The government’s attitude clearly revealed that there were some anomalies in the deal, he added.

“BJP government tried to take credit of the air strikes on Pakistan and distract the attention of people from the Rafale deal,” Haseeb said.

“However, voters have now become aware of the BJP’s politics of hate and will give a befitting reply in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” the Congress leader said.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 12:29 IST