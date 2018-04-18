Powerful Paro, Chandramukhi give Daasdev a modern punch

Sudhir Mishra’s Daasdev — a modern and liberated version of Devdas —is set to be released this Friday and one interesting feature of the movie, shot in and around Lucknow, is a rap by the director himself.

“I am not a singer, I just can’t sing. I have just lyrically lent my voice to what has been conceptualized by my friend Anshu Sharma. It sums up the film and we made it for younger audience. Singing is surely a different ball game,” says Sudhir, who is also seen in the promotional video with actor Saurabh Shukla.

Summing up the film, he says, “I started with a spin-off of Sharat Chandra’s Devdas and it happened to become Daasdev as the characters got free from their zone and it turned out to be a political conspiracy thriller with love in the core. Paro has become independent and standing opposite Dev. Chandramukhi (Chandini) is a power-broker who transforms Dev from an alcoholic to powerful and strong person. So, this time, Paro will come out of bungalow and confront. Dev will not die in front of her bungalow and Chandini will grab her due…”

Like always, Sudhir says, his heroines are the USP of this film too.

“The women in my film play significant and powerful characters. In fact, they are as powerful as Dev (Rahul Bhat). Paro and Chandramukhi will now bow down for love. Instead, they can go against anyone if it hurts their self-respect,” he says while declaring, “Richa (Chadha) and Aditi (Rao Hydari) are superb in the film and I believe it’s their best work till date.”

The filmmaker is also upbeat about the film’s music which has many UPites in the composing arena.

“It is an interesting music by talented UPites. Sehmi hai dhadkan by Atif Aslam-Vipin Patwa, Raat yuun dil me by Papon-Sandesh Shandilya, Challa chaap by Rekha Bharadwaj-Sandesh, Azaad kar by Swanand Kirkire-Anupama Raag-Gaurav Solanki,” he tells.

The film has been extensively shot in Lucknow, Ayodhaya and a bit in Noida.

“Uttar Pradesh plays a character in the film and we have shot 90 per cent of the film here in the state,” says Sudhir, while promising to shoot another magnum opus Mehrunissa here as an ode to Lucknow.”

So, what next?

“In September I plan to do a film Kakori which is based on story by Manoj Tripathi, a journalist. I wish to have Rajkumar Rao or Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film but it’s too early now. I will also shoot Mehrunissa but it will be after 2-3 years. I am also going to make a web content ‘Nawab, the nautch girl and East India Drug Company’ for a big company it will be shot around UP-MP border only. Daasdev took too much time to complete but I have written lot of scripts in between and will be making films at a fast pace,” he says.