Upset over UP Board exam question, primary school teachers threaten to move HC

Primary school teachers in Allahabad are upset over a question put to class 12 students during the English examination in the second shift on February 21.

Alleging that the question insulted them, the teachers’ union of primary schools has threatened to approach the Allahabad high court on the issue.

Devendra Srivastava, district unit president of Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, said if the UP Board of Secondary Education did not take action on the issue, “we will be forced to approach the court against the same.”

One of the questions read, “Write a letter to the district magistrate of your district drawing his attention towards the laxity of primary school teachers in performing their duties? ”

The question appeared in the English paper for class 12 students. The question paper was given to the students in Lucknow and the adjoining districts on February 21.

Deepak Mishra, a teacher in a government-run primary school in Koraon tehsil of Allahabad, said such a question “is a sheer insult to us and our dedication”.

“We decry such people who are involved in the act and seek action by the (UP) Board against them,” he said.

Kalpana Mishra, another primary school teacher in Allahabad, also objected to the question. She asked if the same question had been asked about secondary school teachers, how would they have felt.

UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava said the question was not aimed at hurting anyone’s sentiments.

“Clear directives are issued to the teachers engaged for setting question papers to avoid asking such questions which could raise a dispute. We will see that such acts are not repeated in future,” she added.