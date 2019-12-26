Priyanka may lead peace march in Lucknow on Cong foundation day

lucknow

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:13 IST

All eyes are set on Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as she arrives in the state capital on Friday to take part in her party’s 135th foundation day celebrations here on December 28.

Although a final shape is still being given to here programmes in Lucknow, there are indications that she may lead a peace march from Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters to BR Ambedkar’s statue opposite the GPO Park as part of the party’s foundation day celebrations.

“Yes, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee proposes to hold a peace march on December 28. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will arrive here on Friday to take part in the Congress foundation day programmes, including the peace march,” said a senior party functionary.

It remains to be seen whether the Congress will get permission for the proposed peace march as the district administration has imposed section 144 of the CrPC across Lucknow and in other parts of the state.

“We have requested the district administration for permission,” said the party functionary.

Priyanka had earlier undertaken a peace march from Shahid Smarak to GPO Park on October 2 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

This will be her first visit to the state capital after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent and claimed a life in the state capital on December 19. Nineteen other people died in other districts of the state on December 20.

Priyanka had visited the families of those killed in Bijnor on Sunday. The police, however, stopped Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when they tried to enter Meerut to meet the families of those killed in the violent protests.

Priyanka is also likely to hold discussions about party affairs in Uttar Pradesh as the exercise to revamp the state unit is in its final phase.

There have been reports of increasing dissent in the state unit and the party has recently expelled many leaders for one reason or other to enforce discipline.

The party’s expelled leaders also propose to hold a separate programme to celebrate the Congress’ foundation day at Sahakarita Bhawan in the state capital on December 28.

Expelled leaders claim that senior Congress leaders from across the state will take part in the programme and measures will be worked out to strengthen party organisation across the state on the occasion.

PHULE QUITS CONG, TO FLOAT OWN PARTY

Former BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule, who had joined the Congress ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, left the party on Thursday, saying her voice was not being heard there. Phule said she would form her own party. Asked to comment, a senior party leader said he too had heard about Phule’s statement and she was not very active in the Congress.