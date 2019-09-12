Probe ordered into irregularities in three UP sports colleges

lucknow

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:02 IST

The state government has ordered an inquiry into the irregularities detected by minister of state for sports (independent charge) Upendra Tiwari during his recent visit to the three state-run sports colleges in Lucknow, Saifai and Gorakhpur.

The minister made an official announcement about the inquiry during a state level meeting of the sports officials at KD Singh ‘Babu’ Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh’s director sports RP Singh has been asked to conduct the inquiry into the functioning of the government-run sports colleges in the last four years.

“I have been asked to look into the sports college affairs during the last four years,” RP Singh said on Thursday soon after the meeting.

“The minister himself found many irregularities during his visits to the colleges,” he said.

In the past, two seniors officials of the sports directorate, who were then heading Guru Gobind Singh Sports College in different tenures, were allegedly found guilty and a heavy financial recovery was ordered against one of the officials.

The minister also directed the sports officials to ensure the registration of everyone, including sportspersons, who come to stadiums or sports centres on regular basis for training etc.

He also ordered creation of a mobile app to keep track of the training camps and the coaches.

A biometric system should be installed at all stadiums and sports offices so that the attendance of coaches, officials and even registered players could be monitored, the minister said.

Instructions were also issued for free and fair selections in sports colleges and sports hostels across the state. Issues like Fit India movement and special attention on the ongoing construction work of sports infrastructure were also discussed at the meeting.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 20:02 IST